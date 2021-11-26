Brett Ormerod column: Blackpool goalless draw with West Brom was anything but dull

It was one of the best 0-0s I’ve seen in a long time, it had a bit of everything.

West Brom are obviously going to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season, they’re a very strong team.

Shayne Lavery challenges West Brom's Jayson Molumby in Tuesday's captivating contest

I thought Blackpool performed well, in fact both teams were brilliant and it made for a really good game.

Both teams got a standing ovation coming off the pitch at the end and they thoroughly deserved it.

West Brom put Blackpool under the cosh at times, as you’d expect, but the two centre-halves, James Husband and Marvin Ekpiteta, were absolutely superb.

Reece James down the left as well, he had a fantastic game. They all did, but I’m just picking out James because I’ve only seen him play in midfield before this.

He worked really well down the left flank with Keshi Anderson, who had another fantastic game and he was my man of the match.

James bombed down the left at times and his link-up play was really good. There was some proper old school defending from him as well when he needed to.

Shayne Lavery did okay on his first game back, but it was a very hard game to come into.

When you’ve been out for so long, you can struggle a little to get up to the tempo, because from minute one until the 90th, the tempo was frightening.

I bet Shayne slept well Tuesday night, that’s for sure.

Blackpool created some good chances and things could have been different but for Sam Johnstone making a fantastic double save right on half-time.

His second stop from Keshi Anderson was absolutely fantastic.

The atmosphere was superb. We were near the West Brom fans in the press box and they gave as good as they got but the Blackpool fans, again, were in really good voice.

It just had everything bar a goal, but I enjoyed it.

I’ve got to say, I’ve enjoyed watching Blackpool a lot at Bloomfield Road this season, even when they’ve not won.

The commitment is there, the intensity is there, they’re moving the ball well and their matches are like high-paced chess games. They’re great to watch.

They’ve drawn three games in a row now against QPR, Swansea and West Brom, three teams you’d expect to be up there challenging.

Blackpool have proved they’re more than worthy of competing in this league, so the fans will be delighted with how things are going.

Going back a week or so, it was massive to see Neil Critchley sign a new long-term contract.

He’s been fantastic for the club and he won the North West manager of the year award as well, which was thoroughly deserved.

It’s a massive statement from the club and it’s very well deserved given what he’s done since he’s come into the club and how he’s shaped things in his identity.

It’s a trip to Birmingham this week to face a side that have been a bit hit and miss this season under Lee Bowyer.

They got a draw in midweek against Coventry, who are doing well, but it’s the old cliche in this league; it’s one game at a time and you can’t do anything else because it’s such a difficult league.

You can go and beat top of the league then get beaten by the team at the bottom, that’s how it is.

It’s such a difficult league to predict but, at the moment, Blackpool can go into that game with confidence because they’re playing very well.