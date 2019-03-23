Bradford City v Blackpool: Team news from Valley Parade

Terry McPhillips has rung the changes for today's visit to bottom-of-the-table Bradford City, making FIVE in total from last week's dismal defeat at Burton Albion.

Christoffer Mafoumbi takes the goalkeeping gloves from Mark Howard, who is now recovering from surgery after rupturing his Achilles in the 3-0 defeat at the Pirelli Stadium.

Curtis Tilt recovers from a hip injury to replace Donervon Daniels, who drops out of the squad.

Antony Evans returns after being left out of the squad at Burton to replace Jordan Thompson, who is currently away on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Marc Bola and Nathan Delfouneso also come back into contention in place of Nick Anderton and Chris Long.

Ollie Turton, Jimmy Ryan and Max Clayton all remain sidelined with injuries.

Today sees the Seasiders reunite with former boss Gary Bowyer for the first time since the 47-year-old left the club just one game into the season.

His new club Bradford City are bottom of League One, six points adrift of safety.

Former Pool loanee Paudie O'Connor starts on the bench for the Bantams.

TEAMS

Bradford: O'Donnell, Chicksen, O'Connor, Anderson, Akpan, Knight-Percival, Caddis, O'Brien, Ball, Doyle

Subs: Wilson, O'Connor, Butterfield, Clarke, Patrick, Devine, Wright

Blackpool: Mafoumbi, Nottingham, Heneghan, Tilt, Bola, Spearing, Virtue, Evans, Delfouneso, Feeney, Gnanduillet

Subs: Boney, Anderton, Taylor, Pritchard, Kirby, Long, Dodoo

Referee: Antony Coggins