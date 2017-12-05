Bowyer warns Blackpool players to prove their worth

Gary Bowyer says his players have got to prove they deserve a starting role in his Blackpool team.

The Seasiders boss has been forced into changes in recent weeks due to a mixture of injuries and suspensions.

It has coincided with a poor spell of form for Bowyer’s men, who have won just one of their last six games in league and cup.

With Pool now heading into a busy Christmas schedule, with six games in a month, Bowyer has stressed to his players that places in his team are very much up for grabs.

He said: “You can do the training, you can do the video, you can do the talks, but eventually it comes down to the players on the pitch providing evidence that they should be in the team.

“I’ve mentioned it before with Kyle Vassell’s return. The disappointing factor for me is that somebody didn’t go and stake a claim in his absence.

“Vass has come back and delivered straight away, and he has put his case forward for playing again.

“It’s a simple game really. You’ve got to put the performances in and you have to produce them week in, week out to stay in the team. I don’t care who you are – that’s the minimum that you have to do.

“We’ve been undone, more at home than away, by not being able to see games through.

“We’ve not been cut open or outplayed, which is the frustrating thing.

“We’re doing some really good things with the ball. Now we’ve got to tighten up without the ball and man up a little bit.

“We work a hell of a lot with the individuals on and off the pitch, and we’ve got to keep doing that.”

Despite Pool’s recent dip in form, they remain in the top half of the League One table.

And although the gap to the play-off spots is now eight points, Bowyer firmly believes there will be a lot of change between now and the end of the season.

He said: “I think I said last year the beginning of May is when you start looking at the League Two table. Well, I think it will be the same in League One.

“Everybody is putting a couple of games together and if you can do that with back-to-back wins it does you the world of good in this league.”

After a free weekend, the Seasiders return to action tomorrow night, when they face Mansfield Town in the second round of the Checkatrade Trophy.

The match kicks off at 7pm at Bloomfield Road.