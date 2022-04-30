Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest target left out AGAIN as Marvin Ekpiteta also misses Blackpool's clash against Derby County

The Seasiders have made five changes in total from the midweek 2-0 win against Barnsley.

The major news is that Marvin Ekpiteta is left out of the squad altogether, as are Matty Virtue, Josh Bowler and Jake Beesley.

Stuart Moore, Reece James and Ethan Robson are also left out of the 18.

On a more positive note, Dan Grimshaw and Sonny Carey return to be included among the substitutes.

Richard Keogh comes back into the side after being rested in midweek to face his former side, partnering Jordan Thorniley - who replaces Oliver Casey.

Keshi Anderson, CJ Hamilton and Gary Madine also come into the starting line-up, as Virtue, Owen Dale and Beesley drop out.

Josh Bowler has been left out of Blackpool's squad for the second game running

Both Jordan Gabriel and Dujon Sterling remain sidelined with injuries.

Derby, meanwhile, also make five changes from the side that lost 3-1 to Bristol City at home last weekend.

Wayne Rooney’s side, who have already been relegated to League One as a result of two points deductions, totalling 21 points, will be backed by almost 4,000 travelling fans this afternoon.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Keogh, Thorniley, Husband, Dougall, Anderson, Hamilton, Kirk, Lavery, Madine

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Casey, Garbutt, Stewart, Dale, Carey, Yates

Derby: Roos, Davies, Cashin, Ebosele, Knight, Forsyth, Watson, Ebiowei, Bird, Morrison, Plange

Subs not used: Allsop, Byrne, Stearman, Sibley, Thompson, Aghatise, Cybulski