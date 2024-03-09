'Not even sure if it's a booking. Disgraceful officiating' - the verdict on Jordan Rhodes' red card in Blackpool v Portsmouth game
Blackpool and Portsmouth fans on social media have been reacting to Jordan Rhodes’ sending off during today’s game at Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders’ 15-goal top scorer received his marching orders from referee Edward Duckworth in the 43rd minute, with the score 0-0, after challenging former Preston North End defender Joe Rafferty for the ball. The striker appears to connect with the Pompey defender with his arm as he attempts to win the aerial challenge.
However, the general consenus from both camps is the on-loan Huddersfield striker was unlucky to see red for the incident. Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter.
@DanielFranks85: Apology from PGMOL will sort it though eh. Shocking decision.
@DanielE64141682: As a pompey fan I’m not even sure it’s a booking!
@biggunst14: Why? I can’t make out what it’s for.
@sonnybyng: Yeah as a Pompey fan I take that but that is never ever ever a red card.
@benwalsh8: Absolutely baffled. One of the most bizarre decisions I’ve ever seen.
@Joelthomas88: Can someone tell me what the red card was for? Just seen the replay and not seen a thing?
@Alexashworth121: Absolute joke….. disgraceful officiating once again.
@georgehoward167: Never a red had his eyes on the ball. Nothing done about Jay beesley being in a headlock tho only seconds before. Shocking refeering.
@jamster65777: Free kick yes, red card no, Blackpool should of had a free-kick before. Ref been poor for both team really same old same old for league one referees.