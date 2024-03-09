Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes

Blackpool and Portsmouth fans on social media have been reacting to Jordan Rhodes’ sending off during today’s game at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders’ 15-goal top scorer received his marching orders from referee Edward Duckworth in the 43rd minute, with the score 0-0, after challenging former Preston North End defender Joe Rafferty for the ball. The striker appears to connect with the Pompey defender with his arm as he attempts to win the aerial challenge.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the general consenus from both camps is the on-loan Huddersfield striker was unlucky to see red for the incident. Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter.

@DanielFranks85: Apology from PGMOL will sort it though eh. Shocking decision.

@DanielE64141682: As a pompey fan I’m not even sure it’s a booking!

@biggunst14: Why? I can’t make out what it’s for.

@sonnybyng: Yeah as a Pompey fan I take that but that is never ever ever a red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@benwalsh8: Absolutely baffled. One of the most bizarre decisions I’ve ever seen.

@Joelthomas88: Can someone tell me what the red card was for? Just seen the replay and not seen a thing?

@Alexashworth121: Absolute joke….. disgraceful officiating once again.

@georgehoward167: Never a red had his eyes on the ball. Nothing done about Jay beesley being in a headlock tho only seconds before. Shocking refeering.