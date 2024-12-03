Bolton Wanderers kit man, Everton pair, and non-league manager: Where Blackpool's 2010 promotion-winning team are now

Former Seasiders forward Brett Ormerod has been named as the Trotters’ new assistant kit man on a part-time basis, where he joins a number of other familiar faces at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Ian Evatt is currently Bolton’s head coach, having been with the club since 2020, while Stephen Crainey and Matt Gilks are both part of his backroom staff.

As players, all four were part of the Blackpool side that claim promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2010.

Following the announcement of Ormerod’s new role with the Wanderers, we’ve taken a look at where the rest of Ian Holloway’s famous team are now:

1 . Ian Holloway Starting with the manager - Ian Holloway has recently returned to football following some time away from the game, and is just over a month into a spell with Swindon Town in League Two. Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Matt Gilks Matt Gilks made 200 appearances for Blackpool during his playing career, and is currently Bolton Wanderers' goalkeeping coach. Photo: Stu Forster

3 . Seamus Coleman Seamus Coleman was on loan with the Seasiders in 2010, and has gone on to enjoy a long career with Everton, where he still remains. Photo: Clive Mason

4 . Alex Baptiste Alex Baptiste was part of the Seasiders back four for the 3-2 victory over Cardiff City at Wembley. Since retiring in 2022, the 38-year-old has worked as an agent. Photo: Harry Engels

5 . Ian Evatt Bolton head coach Ian Evatt played 254 games for the Seasiders during his playing career. Since taking over at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, the 43-year-old has won promotion from League Two and lifted the EFL Trophy with the Trotters. Photo: Scott Heavey