Bolton Wanderers kit man, Everton pair, and non-league manager: Where Blackpool's 2010 promotion-winning team are now

By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 18:07 BST
There is currently a Blackpool reunion taking place at Bolton Wanderers.

Former Seasiders forward Brett Ormerod has been named as the Trotters’ new assistant kit man on a part-time basis, where he joins a number of other familiar faces at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Ian Evatt is currently Bolton’s head coach, having been with the club since 2020, while Stephen Crainey and Matt Gilks are both part of his backroom staff.

As players, all four were part of the Blackpool side that claim promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2010.

Following the announcement of Ormerod’s new role with the Wanderers, we’ve taken a look at where the rest of Ian Holloway’s famous team are now:

Starting with the manager - Ian Holloway has recently returned to football following some time away from the game, and is just over a month into a spell with Swindon Town in League Two.

Matt Gilks made 200 appearances for Blackpool during his playing career, and is currently Bolton Wanderers' goalkeeping coach.

Seamus Coleman was on loan with the Seasiders in 2010, and has gone on to enjoy a long career with Everton, where he still remains.

Alex Baptiste was part of the Seasiders back four for the 3-2 victory over Cardiff City at Wembley. Since retiring in 2022, the 38-year-old has worked as an agent.

Bolton head coach Ian Evatt played 254 games for the Seasiders during his playing career. Since taking over at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, the 43-year-old has won promotion from League Two and lifted the EFL Trophy with the Trotters.

Stephen Crainey was at Bloomfield Road between 2007 and 2013. Since retiring, the 43-year-old has held coaching roles with Fleetwood Town, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers - with his move to the latter coming in the summer.

