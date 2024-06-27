Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Blackpool defender Stephen Crainey has made the move to Bolton Wanderers to join Ian Evatt’s coaching staff.

The pair were teammates during their time at Bloomfield Road, and helped the Seasiders reach the Premier League under Ian Holloway.

Crainey made 228 appearances in Tangerine between 2007 and 2013, and also represented the likes of Celtic, Leeds United and Southampton throughout his playing career.

Evatt was on Fylde Coast during the same timeframe, enjoying 254 outings in Tangerine. After hanging up his playing boots in 2018, the 42-year-old held coaching roles with Chesterfield and Barrow, before making the move to Bolton.

During his time at the Toughsheet Stadium, he has helped the Trotters to promotion to League One as well as winning the EFL Trophy in 2023.

The Wanderers just missed out on a place in the Championship last season, after losing 2-0 to Oxford United in the play-off final at Wembley.

Going forward, Evatt will now have Crainey alongside him, after the 43-year-old made the decision to leave Wigan Athletic in favour of a move to Bolton - with a compensation package agreed between the two parties.

“I'm looking forward to it. I've had a few previous roles looking after U21s teams and I've had a couple of bits of experience as well in first-team roles and responsibilities, so when the gaffer gave me the call to come in and be part of his coaching staff I was delighted to come,” the former Scotland international told the Trotters’ club website.

“As soon as he made that contact I wanted to be here and try and help an already unbelievably knowledgeable staff and hopefully I can add to that.

“Bolton is a massive club and it was a no-brainer to come. I'm really excited for the challenge and the good thing is I'm going to be in for pre-season and the trip to Portugal as well.

“I had a really good relationship with the manager and we had some unbelievable times at Blackpool as players. That's all in the past and now we’re on the other side in a coaching capacity and we're excited for the new season ahead.

“We want to be in every game we’re in this season, win as many games as we can and see where it takes us at the end of the season and hopefully it can be a good one.