Bolton Wanderers v Blackpool injury news as 8 out and 1 doubt

Blackpool travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium for an early Saturday kick-off.

Blackpool face their former player Ian Evatt when they take on Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday (November 23, 12.30 pm kick-off.

Evatt was part of the Seasiders side that won promotion to the Premier League under Ian Holloway in 2010. The 43-year-old was ever present in that campaign, and now finds himself in management with Bolton.

Friendships will be parked for a couple hours at least however as Blackpool hope to get their season properly up and running. They're currently on a winless streak and could do with a win that could propel them up the table. A victory for Blackpool and they'd go up to 13th, whilst Bolton can go as high as seventh. Here’s the latest injury and team news prior to kick-off.

Elkan Baggott is sidelined with an injury. (Photographer Shaun Brooks / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Shaun Brookes

Blackpool team news

Albie Morgan was recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The club are working with the former Charlton Athletic midfielder on preparing him for a return to training.

Dom Ballard is back and available for selection again. He scored for England's under-20s in midweek but international duty forced him to miss the game against Northampton Town.

Winger CJ Hamilton has been ruled out of action for a month. He was forced off with a thigh issue against Northampton Town, having only just returned from the same problem. Hamilton now faces a similar spell on the sidelines as before.

Thankfully James Husband is available after there were worries he would be unavailable. Husband suffered a broken nose in the goalless draw with the Cobblers, but is able to play.

Ashley Fletcher missed the game last week due to illness, but is available. Top scorer Kyle Joseph is a doubt. He suffered an ankle problem last week, and he was still a bit sore.

Andy Lyons suffered an ACL injury in February and isn't back until the New Year. Elkan Baggott has a thigh problem which has him sidelined. Jake Beesley is also unavailable after damaging his medial ligaments.

Out: Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons, Elkan Baggott, CJ Hamilton, and Jake Beesley. Doubt: Kyle Joseph.

Bolton Wanderers team news

Kyle Dempsey has been ruled out after undergoing surgery. He will be out of action for around four weeks, having not played since the defeat to Birmingham City.

Eoin Toal and Chris Forino remain sidelined. Toal injured his hamstring and is unlikely to play until after the New Year after being ruled out for up to eight weeks. Forino like Toal has a hamstring injury and was ruled out for between three to four months at the start of October.