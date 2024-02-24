Former Blackpool youngster George Thomason celebrates his winner against the Seasiders

Former Blackpool youngster George Thomason has been told to keep his competitive edge as he prepares to return to Bloomfield Road with Bolton today.

The midfielder, who was released by the Seasiders at the age of 16, is expected to return to Ian Evatt’s starting line-up against his old club after serving a three-match ban for his recent sending off against Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 15 yellow cards to his name already this term, Thomason has League One’s worst disciplinary record. That has seen him come under fire from Bolton fans, who are desperate to see their side overturn Portsmouth’s lead at the top of the standings and have their best players available.

The 22-year-old, who scored the winner for the Trotters against Blackpool at the Toughsheet Community Stadium back in November, falls into that category. And according to Evatt, he sees nothing wrong with Thomason playing with fire in his belly.

‘I don’t think he should (tone it down) – and I think he has been unlucky with some (cards),’ Evatt told The Bolton News.

‘I still think he was unlucky with that challenge (against Northampton). There was some naivety, yes, of course, but I know him as a person and there is no bad in him. He is the nicest young gentleman you’d wish to meet, but he has an edge, and there is nothing wrong with that edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It is just about knowing where the boundaries are and what the tolerance level is. He will learn that as he goes on with experience.’

Thomason has featured 35 times for Bolton this season and has three league goasl to his name as the Trotters sit six points behind Pompey with two games in hand.