Bloomfield Road to host Blackpool FC Ladies' team this weekend - and admission is free for all supporters

The Seasiders, managed by James Ridge and Rob Plant, take on Bolton Wanderers this Saturday in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

With the men’s team not in action for another month due to the winter World Cup in Qatar, the Seasiders have made the match free to attend.

This is not the first time Blackpool’s ladies’ team have played at Bloomfield Road. Back in 2011, the Seasiders thrashed Carlisle United 6-0 in their first competitive outing at the ground.

Blackpool Girl and Ladies said: “Want to get your fix of women’s football this weekend? How about joining our ladies team at Bloomfield Road?

“Free entry into the stadium, so all we ask is for fans to bring their utmost support to hopefully aid the team to victory!

“Get down and show your support!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission is free for all supporters wanting to attend this weekend's game at Bloomfield Road

The match, which gets underway from 2pm, will be free for supporters to attend, with blocks N, P and Q available to sit in.

Fans can access the stadium from 1pm via gate 15 in the South-West corner. Refreshments can be purchased on the concourse kiosk.

During the club’s most recent Structured Dialogue Meeting, Blackpool’s hierarchy said it was their intention to build up the women’s team and capitalise on the current momentum surrounding the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to try and bring the women’s football team under the umbrella of the Community Trust,” director Brett Gerrity told supporters.

"Women’s football is growing so quickly and we want to go on the journey with them to help the women’s team progress as much as we can.”

Chief executive Ben Mansford added: “A lot of clubs are progressing women’s football through their Community Trust as it allows for greater access to funding.

"The other thing that the club and Community Trust have become successful with is we are now one of 50 centres to be classified as an Emerging Talent Centre for young girls in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad