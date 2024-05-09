Bloomfield Road pitch status ahead of the summer as Blackpool begin preparations for 2024/25 campaign

Renovation work will begin next week on the pitch at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool’s preparations for the 2024/25 campaign are already underway.

Work on the pitch at the club’s training ground Squires Gate has already begun, with action quickly taken following the conclusion of the most recent season, as the Seasiders missed out on a place in the League One play-offs following their 3-2 defeat to Reading on the final day.

There will be similar action to renovate the surface at Bloomfield Road- which is due to start on May 13 following this week’s schools finals.

The campaign provided some testing moments for Blackpool’s groundstaff, with the most notable instance being the FA Cup third round replay against Nottingham Forest. Despite the freezing temperatures, the best efforts of everyone involved ensured the game could go ahead, with ice on the pitch being carefully dealt with.