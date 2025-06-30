Blackpool's strongest XI with the addition of the five summer signings so far

Steve Bruce is looking to put his own stamp on proceedings ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Earlier this month, the Seasiders got their business started with the signings of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe to boost the club’s defensive options.

Since then, George Honeyman has been added to the midfield, Niall Ennis has returned on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell in Tangerine, and Franco Ravizzoli has joined the goalkeeping department.

Here’s what the current strongest XI and bench would look like with the new additions included:

Franco Ravizzoli Franco Ravizzoli is Blackpool's newest addition, with the goalkeeper joining on a free transfer following the conclusion of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers.

Andy Lyons Andy Lyons made his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines in the final game of last season, and is currently the only right back option for Steve Bruce.

Olly Casey Olly Casey was Blackpool's standout player last season, and is someone for the club to build around.

Michael Ihiekwe Michael Ihiekwe is one of Blackpool's new summer additions, with the defender joining the club on a three-year deal following the conclusion of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday.

James Husband It's a tight call at left back between James Husband and Hayden Coulson, but we'll go with the club captain for his defensive strengths.