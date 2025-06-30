Blackpool's strongest XI with the addition of the five summer signings so far

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool have added five new players to their squad so far this summer.

Steve Bruce is looking to put his own stamp on proceedings ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Earlier this month, the Seasiders got their business started with the signings of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe to boost the club’s defensive options.

Since then, George Honeyman has been added to the midfield, Niall Ennis has returned on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell in Tangerine, and Franco Ravizzoli has joined the goalkeeping department.

Here’s what the current strongest XI and bench would look like with the new additions included:

1. Franco Ravizzoli

Franco Ravizzoli is Blackpool's newest addition, with the goalkeeper joining on a free transfer following the conclusion of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Andy Lyons made his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines in the final game of last season, and is currently the only right back option for Steve Bruce.

2. Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons made his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines in the final game of last season, and is currently the only right back option for Steve Bruce. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Olly Casey was Blackpool's standout player last season, and is someone for the club to build around.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey was Blackpool's standout player last season, and is someone for the club to build around. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Michael Ihiekwe is one of Blackpool's new summer additions, with the defender joining the club on a three-year deal following the conclusion of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday.

4. Michael Ihiekwe

Michael Ihiekwe is one of Blackpool's new summer additions, with the defender joining the club on a three-year deal following the conclusion of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Blackpool FC

It's a tight call at left back between James Husband and Hayden Coulson, but we'll go with the club captain for his defensive strengths.

5. James Husband

It's a tight call at left back between James Husband and Hayden Coulson, but we'll go with the club captain for his defensive strengths. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Rob Apter enjoyed a promising first full season as a regular starter for Blackpool after spending the last few years out on loan.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter enjoyed a promising first full season as a regular starter for Blackpool after spending the last few years out on loan. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

