Blackpool's strongest XI from the season so far- with Huddersfield Town loanee and ex-Celtic wonderkid leading the way

Blackpool currently sit eighth in the League One table as 2024 approaches.
The Seasiders have been inconsistent throughout the campaign so far, with their form away from home certainly holding them back.
Neil Critchley is never afraid to rotate his side, with a number of different players receiving opportunities at various times.
Here’s our strongest Seasiders XI from the season so far:
1. Who makes the Seasiders' strongest starting XI?
We've picked our best Blackpool team based on the season so far. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw remains the Seasiders' first choice keeper. While he's made some errors in recent weeks, there's always been games where he's stepped up with vital saves. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
On the whole, Matthew Pennington has been solid at the back since his summer arrival. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey enjoyed a strong start to the season and was a real rock in defence, but has been used less frequently in recent months. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband is always a reliable figure for the Seasiders and remains one of the first names on the teamsheet. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. RWB: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton can be a real threat down the right side, with most defences finding it hard to deal with him. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns