Blackpool's strongest XI and bench - with tough calls on ex-Leyton Orient man and defensive options

The Seasiders make the short trip to Mill Farm on Saturday afternoon to take on AFC Fylde – where the squad will be looking to get more minutes under their belt after Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors meeting with Accrington Stanley.

In their midweek game against the League Two side, Steve Bruce opted to name separate XI’s for the two halves – and could take a similar approach against the Coasters.

The Blackpool boss faces some big selection calls ahead of the League One opener against Stevenage on August 2.

Six new players have arrived at Bloomfield Road so far this summer, with Jordan Brown becoming the latest addition earlier this week.

Following the addition of the ex-Leyton Orient man, we’ve taken a look at what the Seasiders’ current strongest XI and bench would look like:

Franco Ravizzoli Franco Ravizzoli joined the Seasiders on a free transfer from Wycombe Wanderers last month and is currently the club's only senior goalkeeping option.

Andy Lyons Andy Lyons made his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines in the final game of last season, and is currently the only right back option for Steve Bruce.

Olly Casey Olly Casey was Blackpool's standout player last season, and is someone for the club to build around.

Michael Ihiekwe Michael Ihiekwe is one of Blackpool's new summer additions, with the defender joining the club on a three-year deal following the conclusion of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday.

James Husband It's a tight call at left back between James Husband and Hayden Coulson, but we'll go with the club captain for his defensive strengths.