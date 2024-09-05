Blackpool's strongest XI and bench - with over a week to go until Steve Bruce's first game in charge

The arrival of the 63-year-old, on a two-year deal, brings an uncertainty of how things are going to look going forward for the Seasiders.
Bruce will no doubt have his own ideas, but may also build on some of the things implemented by former coach Neil Critchley.
Here’s what our strongest Blackpool XI would look like with everyone fit (using a 4-3-3 formation):
1. Harry Tyrer
Harry Tyrer made his debut against Crewe Alexandra earlier this week, and should be given a chance as Blackpool's number one keeper following his loan move from Everton. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
If Blackpool play a traditional back four under Bruce, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel would be the Seasiders best option at right back. Meanwhile, Andy Lyons could also compete for this role as well once fit. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Olly Casey
Olly Casey broke into the Blackpool starting XI last season, and has proven to be a solid option at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. James Husband
James Husband has endured a slow start to the season, but has been one of the Seasiders' most consistent performers in recent years. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Hayden Coulson
Hayden Coulson has been used as a wing-back throughout his time at Blackpool, so it'll be interesting to see if he could slot into a back four if Bruce plays that way. Meanwhile, Zac Ashworth would be another good option on the left side. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Ollie Norburn
Over a year into his time at Bloomfield Road, things haven't properly clicked for Ollie Norburn, but if they did then he'd be a real asset to the midfield. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
