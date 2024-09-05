Blackpool's strongest XI and bench - with over a week to go until Steve Bruce's first game in charge

By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Sep 2024, 16:00 BST
Blackpool have just over a week to prepare for their first game under Steve Bruce.

The arrival of the 63-year-old, on a two-year deal, brings an uncertainty of how things are going to look going forward for the Seasiders.

Bruce will no doubt have his own ideas, but may also build on some of the things implemented by former coach Neil Critchley.

Here’s what our strongest Blackpool XI would look like with everyone fit (using a 4-3-3 formation):

Harry Tyrer made his debut against Crewe Alexandra earlier this week, and should be given a chance as Blackpool's number one keeper following his loan move from Everton.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer made his debut against Crewe Alexandra earlier this week, and should be given a chance as Blackpool's number one keeper following his loan move from Everton. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
If Blackpool play a traditional back four under Bruce, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel would be the Seasiders best option at right back. Meanwhile, Andy Lyons could also compete for this role as well once fit.

2. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

If Blackpool play a traditional back four under Bruce, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel would be the Seasiders best option at right back. Meanwhile, Andy Lyons could also compete for this role as well once fit. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Olly Casey broke into the Blackpool starting XI last season, and has proven to be a solid option at the back.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey broke into the Blackpool starting XI last season, and has proven to be a solid option at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
James Husband has endured a slow start to the season, but has been one of the Seasiders' most consistent performers in recent years.

4. James Husband

James Husband has endured a slow start to the season, but has been one of the Seasiders' most consistent performers in recent years. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Hayden Coulson has been used as a wing-back throughout his time at Blackpool, so it'll be interesting to see if he could slot into a back four if Bruce plays that way. Meanwhile, Zac Ashworth would be another good option on the left side.

5. Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson has been used as a wing-back throughout his time at Blackpool, so it'll be interesting to see if he could slot into a back four if Bruce plays that way. Meanwhile, Zac Ashworth would be another good option on the left side. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Over a year into his time at Bloomfield Road, things haven't properly clicked for Ollie Norburn, but if they did then he'd be a real asset to the midfield.

6. Ollie Norburn

Over a year into his time at Bloomfield Road, things haven't properly clicked for Ollie Norburn, but if they did then he'd be a real asset to the midfield. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Steve BruceBlackpoolNeil CritchleySeasiders
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice