Blackpool's strongest XI and bench- with big battles for defensive spot and attacking role

Blackpool will still be hoping to make a late push for the play-offs this season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

The Seasiders are currently four points behind the top six, but some of the teams above them have played less games. Inconsistency has been an issue for Neil Critchley’s side, but there is still plenty of talent in the squad to still ensure it’s a successful campaign at Bloomfield Road.

Here’s our strongest Blackpool XI and bench based on the season so far:

Neil Critchley has plenty of options.

1. Who makes the Seasiders' strongest 11?

Neil Critchley has plenty of options. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Dan Grimshaw has been Blackpool's first choice keeper in League One, and has kept 12 clean sheets in total.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw has been Blackpool's first choice keeper in League One, and has kept 12 clean sheets in total. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Matthew Pennington has been a solid number of Blackpool's back three since making the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer, making 28 appearances in total.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington has been a solid number of Blackpool's back three since making the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer, making 28 appearances in total. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
The central role in the back three has become the closest contest in Blackpool's line-up. Marvin Ekpiteta has produced a number of impressive displays in recent weeks, but based his performances at the beginning of the season, Olly Casey just edges it.

4. CB: Olly Casey

The central role in the back three has become the closest contest in Blackpool's line-up. Marvin Ekpiteta has produced a number of impressive displays in recent weeks, but based his performances at the beginning of the season, Olly Casey just edges it. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
James Husband has made 39 appearances so far this season in all competitions.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband has made 39 appearances so far this season in all competitions. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has produced a number of impressive displays since returning from injury at the end of November.

6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has produced a number of impressive displays since returning from injury at the end of November. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSeasidersNeil Critchley