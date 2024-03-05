Blackpool's strongest XI and bench- with big battles for defensive spot and attacking role

The Seasiders are currently four points behind the top six, but some of the teams above them have played less games. Inconsistency has been an issue for Neil Critchley’s side, but there is still plenty of talent in the squad to still ensure it’s a successful campaign at Bloomfield Road.
Here’s our strongest Blackpool XI and bench based on the season so far:
Neil Critchley has plenty of options. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw has been Blackpool's first choice keeper in League One, and has kept 12 clean sheets in total. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington has been a solid number of Blackpool's back three since making the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer, making 28 appearances in total. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. CB: Olly Casey
The central role in the back three has become the closest contest in Blackpool's line-up. Marvin Ekpiteta has produced a number of impressive displays in recent weeks, but based his performances at the beginning of the season, Olly Casey just edges it. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband has made 39 appearances so far this season in all competitions. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has produced a number of impressive displays since returning from injury at the end of November. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker