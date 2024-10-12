The Seasiders were due to travel to the Memorial Stadium to take on Bristol Rovers prior to the selections of Rob Apter (Scotland U21s), Zac Ashworth (Wales U21s) and Dom Ballard (England U20s) to represent their national teams.

It’s been a whirlwind start to the season for the Fylde Coast outfit, who currently sit in 10th place on 15 points.

Following back-to-back defeats at the start of the league campaign, Blackpool parted ways with head coach Neil Critchley, with Steve Bruce eventually coming in as his replacement.

The new boss has implemented a 4-4-2 system at Bloomfield Road, and picked up 13 points in his first five games, even with a number of players missing through injury at various points.

Following the break, the games continue to come thick and fast for the Seasiders, with fixtures against Barnsley and Peterborough United coming in quick succession.

We’ve taken a look at what would be Blackpool’s strongest XI when everyone’s fit:

1 . Harry Tyrer Harry Tyrer has kept two clean sheets since joining the Seasiders on loan from Everton. He's both been on hand with some impressive saves and made a couple of notable errors.

2 . Jordan Gabriel Jordan Gabriel has produced a number of strong performances at right back in Bruce's 4-4-2 formation. The 26-year-old could face competition from Andy Lyons when he is available again following his recovery from an ACL injury.

3 . Odel Offiah Odel Offiah has proved to be a solid addition in defence since his Deadline Day loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

4 . Olly Casey Olly Casey has been present in all of Bruce's games so far, and has become a key figure at the back.

5 . Hayden Coulson Hayden Coulson had to wait for his chance in the left back role, but made the most of it once it came. A blow to the ribs kept him out of Blackpool's last game, but he should be back for Barnsley.