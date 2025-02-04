Blackpool's strongest XI and bench on the back three new arrivals and eight departures

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:30 BST
Blackpool were able to add three new players to their squad throughout the winter transfer window.

The Seasiders were able to strengthen the wide areas in particular, with Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough, loan) and Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town, undisclosed fee) both arriving alongside new striker Niall Ennis (Stoke City, loan).

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce was also able to trim his squad down, as eight players in total departed in a number of different circumstances.

The standout player to leave was Kyle Joseph, with the striker joining Hull City for a reported fee of £2.5million.

Following a quiet Deadline Day in terms of incomings, Blackpool could be left short in certain positions if they are hit by injury at any point, but when everyone is fit and available there is a decent side to choose from.

Here’s our best Blackpool XI and bench following the winter transfer window:

Despite some late reports suggesting Blackpool were looking at a new goalkeeper, nothing materialised, and as previously stated by Steve Bruce, Harry Tyrer will remains as his first-choice for the remainder of the season.

1. Harry Tyrer

Despite some late reports suggesting Blackpool were looking at a new goalkeeper, nothing materialised, and as previously stated by Steve Bruce, Harry Tyrer will remains as his first-choice for the remainder of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Odel Offiah was initially used as a centre back following his summer loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion, but has now cemented his place at right back.

2. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah was initially used as a centre back following his summer loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion, but has now cemented his place at right back. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Matthew Pennington is currently out with an ankle injury, but his form before that recent blow was enough to prove that he should be in the Seasiders' best XI.

3. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington is currently out with an ankle injury, but his form before that recent blow was enough to prove that he should be in the Seasiders' best XI. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Olly Casey has been Blackpool's standout player this season, with the centre back being a key figure.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been Blackpool's standout player this season, with the centre back being a key figure. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Captain James Husband continues to be a firm and experienced head for the Seasiders at the back.

5. James Husband

Captain James Husband continues to be a firm and experienced head for the Seasiders at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Tom Bloxham has mainly been used up front since his move to Bloomfield Road from Shrewsbury Town, but his attributes should make him a real threat out wide as well. There will be very little between him and Rob Apter.

6. Tom Bloxham

Tom Bloxham has mainly been used up front since his move to Bloomfield Road from Shrewsbury Town, but his attributes should make him a real threat out wide as well. There will be very little between him and Rob Apter. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

