Blackpool's strongest XI and bench on the back three new arrivals and eight departures

The Seasiders were able to strengthen the wide areas in particular, with Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough, loan) and Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town, undisclosed fee) both arriving alongside new striker Niall Ennis (Stoke City, loan).

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce was also able to trim his squad down, as eight players in total departed in a number of different circumstances.

The standout player to leave was Kyle Joseph, with the striker joining Hull City for a reported fee of £2.5million.

Following a quiet Deadline Day in terms of incomings, Blackpool could be left short in certain positions if they are hit by injury at any point, but when everyone is fit and available there is a decent side to choose from.

Here’s our best Blackpool XI and bench following the winter transfer window:

1 . Harry Tyrer Despite some late reports suggesting Blackpool were looking at a new goalkeeper, nothing materialised, and as previously stated by Steve Bruce, Harry Tyrer will remains as his first-choice for the remainder of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

2 . Odel Offiah Odel Offiah was initially used as a centre back following his summer loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion, but has now cemented his place at right back. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington is currently out with an ankle injury, but his form before that recent blow was enough to prove that he should be in the Seasiders' best XI. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey Olly Casey has been Blackpool's standout player this season, with the centre back being a key figure. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

5 . James Husband Captain James Husband continues to be a firm and experienced head for the Seasiders at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales