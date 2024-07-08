Blackpool's strongest XI and bench following fifth signing of the summer - with four new additions starting

By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Lee Evans has become Blackpool’s fifth signing of the summer.

The midfielder has made the move to the Fylde Coast on a two-year deal as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Portsmouth.

He follows Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth and Hayden Coulson through the doors at Bloomfield Road, as the Seasiders look to improve on last season’s eighth place finish in League One.

Neil Critchley’s take on AFC Fylde in their first pre-season game on Friday evening (K.O. 7pm), where a number of the new signings could be in action.

We’ve taken a look at Blackpool’s strongest XI and bench ahead of the game at Mill Farm:

Dan Grimshaw enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 season between the sticks for Blackpool, keeping 18 clean sheets in total.

Dan Grimshaw enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 season between the sticks for Blackpool, keeping 18 clean sheets in total.Photo: Blackpool FC

Matthew Pennington enjoyed a solid first season at Bloomfield Road, and was a key part of Blackpool's back three.

Matthew Pennington enjoyed a solid first season at Bloomfield Road, and was a key part of Blackpool's back three.Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Olly Casey was in and out of Blackpool's starting XI at various points last season, but for a spell he was the club's best defensive option.

Olly Casey was in and out of Blackpool's starting XI at various points last season, but for a spell he was the club's best defensive option.Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Blackpool secured the future of James Husband earlier this summer, with the defender penning a new two-year deal, which includes an additional 12 month option.

Blackpool secured the future of James Husband earlier this summer, with the defender penning a new two-year deal, which includes an additional 12 month option.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

There is a lot of speculation around Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel at the moment, with a bid reportedly being made by Oxford United, but if he was to remain at Bloomfield Road he'd be the club's best right-sided option.

There is a lot of speculation around Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel at the moment, with a bid reportedly being made by Oxford United, but if he was to remain at Bloomfield Road he'd be the club's best right-sided option.Photo: Blackpool FC

Lee Evans is Blackpool's latest signing, with the midfielder knowing exactly what it takes to get out of League One having previously earned promotion to the Championship with Wolves, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

Lee Evans is Blackpool's latest signing, with the midfielder knowing exactly what it takes to get out of League One having previously earned promotion to the Championship with Wolves, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.Photo: Blackpool FC

