Blackpool's strongest starting XI next season as things stand with the current squad

The Seasiders finished eighth last season, and missed out on the play-offs on the final day following their 3-2 defeat away to Reading.
So far this summer, the club have signed Jordan Rhodes on a permanent one-year deal after his successful loan spell, as well as agreeing new terms with James Husband.
Here’s Blackpool’s strongest XI with the players currently in the squad:
1. Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw enjoyed a solid season in between the sticks for the Seasiders, keeping 18 clean sheets in total. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington enjoyed a solid first season at Bloomfield Road, and was a key part of Blackpool's back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Olly Casey
Olly Casey was in and out of Blackpool's starting XI at various points last season, but for a spell he was the club's best defensive option. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. James Husband
James Husband have secured the future of James Husband, with the defender signing a new deal until 2026- with an option for an additional 12 months. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
There were some rumours concerning the future of Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel at the end of last season, but he remains a Blackpool player and would be the club's best option on the right side. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Ollie Norburn
Ollie Norburn made 34 League One appearances during his first season at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker