Blackpool's strongest starting XI next season as things stand with the current squad

By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Jun 2024, 18:00 BST
Blackpool will be hoping for an improved year in League One- but still have plenty of improvements to make to their squad.

The Seasiders finished eighth last season, and missed out on the play-offs on the final day following their 3-2 defeat away to Reading.

So far this summer, the club have signed Jordan Rhodes on a permanent one-year deal after his successful loan spell, as well as agreeing new terms with James Husband.

Here’s Blackpool’s strongest XI with the players currently in the squad:

Dan Grimshaw enjoyed a solid season in between the sticks for the Seasiders, keeping 18 clean sheets in total.

1. Dan Grimshaw

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Matthew Pennington enjoyed a solid first season at Bloomfield Road, and was a key part of Blackpool's back three.

2. Matthew Pennington

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Olly Casey was in and out of Blackpool's starting XI at various points last season, but for a spell he was the club's best defensive option.

3. Olly Casey

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

James Husband have secured the future of James Husband, with the defender signing a new deal until 2026- with an option for an additional 12 months.

4. James Husband

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

There were some rumours concerning the future of Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel at the end of last season, but he remains a Blackpool player and would be the club's best option on the right side.

5. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Ollie Norburn made 34 League One appearances during his first season at Bloomfield Road.

6. Ollie Norburn

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

