Blackpool moved up to seventh in the League One table following their 3-0 victory over Stevenage at the weekend.
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:30 BST

The Seasiders have been inconsistent at times this season, but have been able to produce to some strong results.

Jordan Rhodes continued his strong run of form with a goal against Steve Evans’ side, while Owen Dale and CJ Hamilton were also on the scoresheet at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

With a number of players putting in strong performances so far this campaign, we’ve named our strongest Blackpool starting XI:

We've named our strongest Blackpool team for the season so far.

1. Who should make Blackpool's strongest XI so far this season?

We've named our strongest Blackpool team for the season so far. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Dan Grimshaw is Neil Critchley's firm number one at the moment, with the keeper starting every league game so far this season. In 12 appearances he has been able to keep six clean sheets. Despite Richard O'Donnell's solid performances in the cup games, Grimshaw currently remains the go to man in goal.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Matthew Pennington endured an unfortunate start to the season, after being forced off through injury on his Seasiders debut. Since making his return, he has proven to be a solid signing, and would be in Blackpool's strongest defensive three.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

Olly Casey might not have been mentioned in this debate by many ahead of the season, but is probably one of the first names on the teamsheet now. His defensive contributions have been superb, and has proven to be a real rock at the back for the Seasiders.

4. CB: Olly Casey

James Husband has been Mr Consistent for Blackpool so far this season. His influence at the back is clear to see, and he is a crucial component in what Neil Critchley will be hoping to achieve this season.

5. CB: James Husband

There's a lot to like about CJ Hamilton. On his day he can be devastating down the wing and cause teams a number of problems. Sometimes his final ball needs to be better, but on the whole it's been a solid enough start for the 28-year-old.

6. RWB: CJ Hamilton

