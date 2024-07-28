Blackpool's stance on Oxford United interest in wing-back outlined
According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, the U’s lodged a new offer for the 25-year-old after being unsuccessful in their initial attempt, but once again fell short of the Seasiders’ valuation.
Lawrence-Gabriel, who made the permanent move to Bloomfield Road from Nottingham Forest back in 2021, played 45 minutes in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, as he made his second outing of pre-season.
Discussing the latest bid for the wing-back, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “Nothing has changed, Jordan is our player.
“He’s fine, we saw him play today. He missed a little bit of training with muscle soreness and tightness.
“This pre-season is really important for him, he needs to build his minutes and build his fitness, and starting against Sunderland was a step forward for him. I was delighted to see him on the pitch.”
