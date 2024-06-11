‘Blackpool’s solid retention now needs to be followed by inspired recruitment’- the verdict on the summer so far

Jordan Rhodes' permanent return has been confirmed

OPINION: The transfer window officially opens this Friday- and Blackpool need a quick start to proceedings.

Some clubs in League One have already made several new signings, with recently relegated Rotherham United being the most active outfit, as they look to make their return to the third tier a short one.

As well as the clubs coming down from the Championship, some of the teams promoted to the division will also have their sights set on finishing in the top six, including Wrexham under the ownership of Hollywood’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

It’s not been a particularly lively summer at Bloomfield Road just yet, but some good work has been done in terms of retention.

Keeping James Husband is a huge boost for the Seasiders, with the defender signing a new deal until 2026- with an option available for an additional 12 months. If the 30-year-old had left the club, it would’ve left a huge hole that would’ve been tricky to fill.

Last season, the left-sided centre back was one of Blackpool’s most consistent performers, and looked like a natural fit in Neil Critchley’s back three, but it’s also his experience and clear influence off the pitch that makes his retention such a big thing.

Meanwhile, up front, it has been announced Jordan Rhodes will make a permanent return to the Fylde Coast following his successful loan spell from Huddersfield Town.

This deal just makes sense with the striker being available as a free agent, and mutual admiration being clear between the two parties. During the first half of last season, the 34-year-old was the difference in countless games for the Seasiders, as he found the back of the net 15 times.

Injuries limited him from January onwards, but he was pretty unfortunate with both problems, and getting a run of games under his belt shouldn’t be an issue.

Like Husband, Rhodes’ influence on the squad as a whole is only a positive thing and will only help those around him.

In terms of those two deals, business has been solid, but now it’s time for some inspired recruitment to ensure they can improve on next season.

A big defensive addition will be required to fill the shoes of Marvin Ekpiteta, who has left the club as a free agent. While the former Leyton Orient man was inconsistent throughout the course of last season, there’s no doubting how good he could be on his day, with someone needed to replace him.

As it stands, a back three of Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey and Husband would be pretty strong- if Critchley continues with the same system, but another option would be required to compete with those players.

Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery were the other senior players to depart at the end of their contracts, and it felt like the right time for all three to leave. Replacements will be required for the trio, and the club needs to take the opportunity to bring in people better than their predecessors.

For the midfield, George Byers would be a good place to start following his release from Sheffield Wednesday after he enjoyed a positive loan spell at Bloomfield Road. Wing-back Hayden Coulson also falls into this category, with Middlesbrough said to be open to offers for the 25-year-old.

The main area of recruitment has to be up front, and adding some serious firepower alongside their current options. Rhodes will no doubt bag goals, but another proven scorer is needed to ease the load.