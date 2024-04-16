Blackpool's six biggest play-off blows this season- and how they've bounced back

They know they need the maximum of six points heading into their final two games against Barnsley and Reading, and even that may not be enough to claim a place in the top six.
Oxford United currently sit in sixth on 73 points, while eighth-place Lincoln trail them by five following their 2-1 defeat against Wigan Athletic at the weekend. The Seasiders sit in between the pair on 70, but have played a game more, and will only be back in action on Saturday afternoon, when they welcome the Tykes to Bloomfield Road for their penultimate match of the campaign. The recent dip in form of Neill Collins’ side could very well see them dragged into a battle to remain in the play-offs.
If Neil Critchley’s men are unsuccessful in chasing down the teams above them then it’ll be easy to pinpoint which periods of the season cost them.
Here’s Blackpool’s biggest blows- and how they’ve bounced back:
1. A season of highs and lows
The Seasiders have been forced to bounce back from a number of dips this season- which ultimately could prove to be costly. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Four games winless- and without a goal
After starting the league campaign with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion, things quickly dipped for the Seasiders. They went four games without scoring a goal inside the opening month, with three stalemates and a 3-0 defeat away to Lincoln City. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Late drama against Wigan
Blackpool bounced back from their four game winless run in the league with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic. The Seasiders had led through Jordan Rhodes for the majority of the game, before the visitors equalised in the 89th minute. Neil Critchley's side kept fighting and found an eventual winner through Kenny Dougall in stoppage time. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. Wycombe woes
The highs of that late win over Wigan didn't last for long, as the following week they produced a poor performance in a 2-0 defeat away to Wycombe. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Back-to-back wins
The Seasiders bounced back from their defeat to Wycombe with back-to-back wins, beating Reading 4-1 at Bloomfield Road, before claiming their first away victory over the season away to Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
6. Two points dropped in the capital
A few days on after losing 3-1 to Derby County at home, the Seasiders let a 2-0 lead slip to draw with Charlton at the Valley. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell