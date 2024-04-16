Blackpool's six biggest play-off blows this season- and how they've bounced back

They know they need the maximum of six points heading into their final two games against Barnsley and Reading, and even that may not be enough to claim a place in the top six.

Oxford United currently sit in sixth on 73 points, while eighth-place Lincoln trail them by five following their 2-1 defeat against Wigan Athletic at the weekend. The Seasiders sit in between the pair on 70, but have played a game more, and will only be back in action on Saturday afternoon, when they welcome the Tykes to Bloomfield Road for their penultimate match of the campaign. The recent dip in form of Neill Collins’ side could very well see them dragged into a battle to remain in the play-offs.