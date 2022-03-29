Blackpool's Shayne Lavery in action for Northern Ireland against Hungary - live updates from Windsor Park
Shayne Lavery is back in international action tonight as Northern Ireland take on Hungary at Windsor Park.
The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton has made the trip over to Belfast to see how the Blackpool striker gets on.
Follow our blog below for regular updates...
Last updated: Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 17:24
- LIVE: Northern Ireland 0-0 Hungary
- Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery hoping to earn 10th international cap
- Fleetwood prospect Paddy Lane could make his debut
- Former Seasiders Dan Ballard and Jordan Thompson also in the squad
Northern Ireland boss on Lavery
Speaking after last week’s win against Luxembourg, Northern Ireland boss offered some constructive criticism for Lavery, who started the game brightly but ultimately faded.
“I think there was a bit of untidy play as well, a bit of frustration for him and he’s got to learn,” Baraclough said.
“It’s a step up for him, international football, and you have to have that composure. But that will come.”
Other players to keep an eye on
Fleetwood Town prospect Paddy Lane is in line for his first senior start having been called up to the squad for the first time in his career.
It continues a remarkable breakthrough season for the outstanding 20-year-old, signed from non-league Hyde United last summer.
Lane has scored five goals in 30 League One appearances, with eight assists.
Elsewhere, former Seasiders Dan Ballard, Jordan Thompson and Dion Charles are all part of Ian Baraclough’s squad, who have already missed out on qualifying for this winter’s 2022 World Cup after finishing third in their group behind Switzerland and Italy.
Background
The 23-year-old old started for Northern Ireland on Friday in their 3-1 win against Luxembourg, earning his ninth international cap for his country.
It marked a return of sorts for the nippy striker, who had been missing for the previous two international windows through injury.
There’s a good chance Lavery could begin this game on the bench, having played over an hour last week. Gavin Whyte, the substitute who replaced him, scored Northern Ireland’s third and final goal on the night.
Former Seasider Dion Charles, now of Bolton Wanderers, will also be pushing to start after not featuring against Luxembourg.
Lavery has scored one goal for his country so far, coming in the 4-1 qualifying win against Lithuania in September 2021.
The former Linfield man is enjoying an excellent debut season with the Seasiders, scoring 10 goals in league and cup to make him the club’s leading goalscorer so far - two ahead of both Josh Bowler and Gary Madine, with Jerry Yates one behind.
Good evening
And welcome to our live blog, which is a blog with a slight twist!
Tonight, The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton has travelled to Belfast to (hopefully) watch Shayne Lavery in action for Northern Ireland.
Ian Baraclough’s side take on Hungary at 7.45pm in their second international friendly, having beaten Luxembourg 3-1 last week.
For updates on how Lavery gets on, follow the blog for regular coverage throughout the night.