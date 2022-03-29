Blackpool's Shayne Lavery in action for Northern Ireland against Hungary - live updates from Windsor Park

Lavery could earn his 10th cap for Northern Ireland tomorrow night

The 23-year-old old started for Northern Ireland on Friday in their 3-1 win against Luxembourg, earning his ninth international cap for his country.

It marked a return of sorts for the nippy striker, who had been missing for the previous two international windows through injury.

There’s a good chance Lavery could begin this game on the bench, having played over an hour last week. Gavin Whyte, the substitute who replaced him, scored Northern Ireland’s third and final goal on the night.

Former Seasider Dion Charles, now of Bolton Wanderers, will also be pushing to start after not featuring against Luxembourg.

Lavery has scored one goal for his country so far, coming in the 4-1 qualifying win against Lithuania in September 2021.