Blackpool's rivals Preston North End part ways with manager one game into the new season

By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:30 GMT
Blackpool’s Lancashire rivals Preston North End have parted ways with manager Ryan Lowe just one game into the 2024/25 campaign.

The 45-year-old has left Deepdale by mutual consent on the back of the Lilywhites’ 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield United on Friday night.

Lowe had been in charge of Preston since December 2021, after previously managing both Bury and Plymouth Argyle following his retirement from playing in 2018.

The former Shrewsbury Town, Crewe Alexandra and Tranmere Rovers striker guided North End to 13th, 12th and 10th-placed finishes in the Championship, and leaves the club with a 37.6 win percentage.

Announcing the decision on social media, the Lilywhites wrote: “We can confirm that manager Ryan Lowe has left the club by mutual consent.

“We’d like to thank Ryan for his hard work and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Mike Marsh, accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans, will take charge of North End first-team for their upcoming games against Sunderland and Swansea City.

