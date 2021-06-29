All the transfer talk from the Championship

Blackpool's rivals close to sealing deal, Watford have £2.5m bid turned down for Stoke City and Millwall target, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough chasing Nottingham Forest winger - Championship transfer news and gossip

The transfer market is slowly cranking into life in the Championship.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 12:26 pm

Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk and rumours from the second tier.

1. Hornets see Doig bid knocked back

Watford are believed to have had a bid in the region of £2.5m turned down for Hibs starlet Josh Doig. The teenage ace has also been linked with the likes of Leeds United, Stoke City and Millwall. (The Sun) Photo: Mark Runnacles

2. Swans swoop for Dunne

Swansea City are moving closer to completing the signing of Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne. He looks to be surplus to requirements at Turf Moor, as the Clarets look to freshen up their backup back-line options this summer. (Daily Record)

3. Rivals set to beat Owls to defender

Sheffield Wednesday look set to miss out on ex-Rotherham United defender Matthew Olosunde, as Preston North End edge closer to signing the 23-year-old. The USA international came through the Man Utd youth academy. (Lancashire Post)

4. Released Owl heading to Ipswich

Ipswich Town are closing in on a move for ex-Sheffield Wednesday full-back Matt Penney. The versatile player was released by the Owls upon the expiry of his contract, but it looks like could be facing them in League One in the upcoming season. (The 72)

