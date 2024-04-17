Blackpool's recent trend in results sums up their strengths and weaknesses ahead of run-in against Barnsley and Reading

Blackpool have struggled to kill games off in recent weeks (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The victories over Cambridge United, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle have not been scintillating, but they have got the job done as they attempt to put pressure on the teams around them in the hunt for the League One play-offs.

In all three matches they’ve had chances to make things more comfortable for themselves, but have failed to take advantage. Jordan Rhodes’ absence throughout large parts of the second half of the season has been clear, with no one else hitting double figures in the league in the Seasiders squad to match his 15 goals from before Christmas. Jake Beesley and Karamoko Dembele both have seven each, but others have failed to contribute sufficiently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a team, they have found the back of the net 60 times, which is the lowest number in the top eight. The fact they have failed to find the back of the net on 15 occasions plays a big part behind that stat. Meanwhile, they’ve only scored more than once in 17 games this season.

On many occasions they have dropped points due to small margins, and it comes down to their lack of threat in the final third. Defensively they have the fourth best record in division, proving it's that lack of firepower that’s proved costly.