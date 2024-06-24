Blackpool's reasons outlined concerning recent training ground decision
Plans to move away from the current facility at Squires Gate have been put on the back-burner in order to prioritise the redevelopment of the East Stand at Bloomfield Road.
Mr Sadler confirmed the decision at the club’s fans forum last Monday- with the panel also featuring CEO Julian Winter, sporting director David Downes and head coach Neil Critchley.
The Seasiders’ proposal for a new base included 10 outdoor pitches, an indoor pitch and a two-storey training building- which would’ve housed the club’s first team and youth academy.
The chosen site connected Blackpool and Poulton-le-Fylde, and is on land between Steeton Road at Grange Park and Garstang Road West.
"It’s a function of priorities,” Mr Sadler told the fans forum.
"The current training ground is in the best state it’s ever been in, it is fit for purpose, but it’s not as good as we’d like it to be.
"I think the current plans we’ve got are too extensive and too expensive, and to go ahead with it, we need to find a more cost-effective way to do it.”
Ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, further investment has been made to the pitches and the gym at Squires Gate – with Critchley’s squad due to return for the start of pre-season on Thursday.
As for the plans for a new East Stand, it was revealed at the fans forum that an architect had been selected for the project, with proposed images shared to the supporters in attendance.
The club are aiming to submit a planning application to the council by September, and are currently looking at up to a 4,600 seater stand, which will also be future proofed to potentially build another tier on top of it if ever required. They would be looking for it to be complete for the 2026/27 season.
