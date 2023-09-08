Blackpool’s squad is now sorted until January - and now TransferMarkt has valued every first-team player at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool had an interesting summer transfer window following a drop down to League One and a change in manager.

Neil Critchley returned to Bloomfield Road after the Tangerines' relegation from the Championship, and has now been tasked with guiding them back to the second tier. He was manager of QPR before he was sacked in January, and now he's back for a second spell, and this time he's made a few changes to the squad.

The most high-profile departure was Jerry Yates who was snapped up by Swansea City. The 26-year-old was a popular figure for Blackpool, but the Welsh side coughed up the money and he headed to South Wales. Kyle Joseph joined Blackpool in a separate deal from Swansea, but so far he's been limited to just one appearance because of a hamstring problem, and it's a shame given that he's got a nack of scoring goals at this level.

Several other players left Blackpool but mainly on free transfers with Curtis Nelson and Jordan Thorniley going to Derby County and Oxford United respectively, whilst Keshi Anderson and Chris Maxwell earned moves to the Championship to Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town.

As for those who came in, several free transfer signings were made including Matthew Pennington from Shrewsbury Town, as well as Albie Morgan from promotion rivals Charlton Athletic. The best of the business came last with former Celtic prodigy Karamoko Dembele joining from Stade Brestois on a loan deal, as well as Jensen Weir who is with Blackpool for the season from Brighton, whilst Jordan Rhodes for sure could solve the clubs goal issues.

After a recent update by TransferMarkt, here we take a look at how mostly every first-team player at Blackpool are valued. What do you think about these? TransferMarkt tries to work out players valuations based on their form as well as how long there is to run on a players contract.

Flick through our gallery, which starts from the least valued players to the most valued players - and tell us whether you think they’re either underpriced or overrpriced.

