Blackpool's promotion completes mouth-watering line-up for 2021/22 Championship season

After a six-year absence, the Seasiders will line up in England’s second tier during the 2021/22 campaign following Sunday’s Wembley win.

Neil Critchley’s men recovered from a horror start, conceding after just 48 seconds, to beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the League One play-off final.

Kenny Dougall was Pool's unlikely hero, scoring in either half with emphatic strikes from outside the box.

The victory, Blackpool's sixth via the play-offs, means the Seasiders join Hull City and Peterborough United in winning promotion from League One.

West Brom, Fulham and Sheffield United, meanwhile, drop down into the Championship from the top flight.

And there are plenty of other familiar names retaining their place in the division who Pool will take on next season.

Among those are fierce rivals Preston North End, who they haven't faced since 2013.

The Seasiders will also take on the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City.

No longer in the division are promoted trio Brentford, Norwich City and Watford, or the three relegated teams: Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers.

Swansea City, Barnsley and Bournemouth all lost out in the Championship play-offs this season and will remain in the second tier.

The new season is set to get under way on the weekend of August 7, with the fixture list set to be unveiled for all clubs on Thursday June 24.

Next season will be a return to the usual schedule after last season was crammed into a shorter period, with the final games of the Championship season set to be played on the weekend of May 7.

2021/22 Championship line-up

Relegated from the Premier League: Fulham, Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion.

Remaining in the Championship: Barnsley, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth, Bristol City, Cardiff City, Coventry City, Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Nottingham Forest, Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers, Reading, Stoke City, Swansea City.

Promoted from League One: Hull City, Peterborough United, Blackpool.