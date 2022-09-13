Blackpool's predicted line-up for their trip to Rotherham United
Blackpool return to action tomorrow night with a trip to Yorkshire to face newly-promoted Rotherham United.
Michael Appleton has a few more options at his disposal, with Sonny Carey back from suspension and deadline day signing Callum Wright up to speed.
Will the Seasiders revert to Appleton’s favoured formation of 4-3-3? Or will they stick with three at the back, a system that worked so effectively last time out against Huddersfield Town?
Given Ian Poveda is an injury doubt, that does give the Seasiders a potential headache at the top end of the pitch, but Appleton does have options available to him.
Here’s how we think Blackpool might line up at the New York Stadium...