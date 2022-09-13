Blackpool's predicted line-up for their trip to Rotherham United

Michael Appleton has a few more options at his disposal, with Sonny Carey back from suspension and deadline day signing Callum Wright up to speed.

Will the Seasiders revert to Appleton’s favoured formation of 4-3-3? Or will they stick with three at the back, a system that worked so effectively last time out against Huddersfield Town?

Given Ian Poveda is an injury doubt, that does give the Seasiders a potential headache at the top end of the pitch, but Appleton does have options available to him.

Here’s how we think Blackpool might line up at the New York Stadium...

Back into the swing of things Michael Appleton's side return to action for the first time in 10 days

GK - Dan Grimshaw Grimshaw will be hoping for no controversy on this occasion after the Huddersfield debacle.

RB - Jordan Gabriel Gabriel performed well as a right wing-back in his last outing, but he'll have no problem returning to full-back.

CB - Marvin Ekpiteta The skipper will be vital when dealing with Rotherham's aerial bombardment, especially with Gary Madine absent.