Blackpool’s defeat to Wycombe Wanderers has seen a slight change in the predicted outcome of the 2023/24 League One season.

Blackpool's slow start to the 2023/24 League One campaign continued as they tasted defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Former Burnley striker Sam Vokes and Brandon Hanlan were on target for the Chairboys at Adams Park as Neil Critchley's side failed to score in a league match for the fifth time in seven matches. It left them 14th in the league standings, and four points off of the play-offs which are currently occupied by Oxford United, Stevenage, Barnsley and Portsmouth.

The early pace setters are Exeter City and Port Vale who not many would have predicted would be occupying the top two when pre-season predictions were being made. Gary Caldwell's side drew 0-0 with Blackpool last month, and despite losing twice this campaign to others who have yet to lose have put up a good winning run.

Blackpool unlike some of their league rivals aren't in League One or EFL Trophy action after scheduling their matches for different dates. Peterborough United host Cheltenham, Port Vale face Burton Albion and there's an interesting clash between Barnsley and Portsmouth at Oakwell.

How do the latest set of results affect how things might look come the end of the season? There's a lot of football to be played and we're not even a quarter through the campaign yet, so take this with a pinch of salt. How do you think the Tangerines will fare and is there an expectation to be in the promotion mix come the end of the season given they've only just come down from the Championship?

Below we take a look at the predictions for the remainder of the 2023/24 League One. The latest odds for relegation are used to determine the predicted finishing positions of the sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

