Blackpool's pre-season friendly against Rangers OFF due to Covid outbreak within Seasiders camp

The Seasiders were due to welcome Steven Gerrard’s side to Bloomfield Road on Wednesday night (7pm kick-off).

The reigning SPL champions had even sold 4,500 tickets for the encounter, which was due to be the first meeting between the two sides since 2011.

The postponement comes after Blackpool recently temporarily closed their club shop owing to a rising number of Covid cases within the local area.

“Blackpool’s pre-season fixture against Rangers on Wednesday night has unfortunately been cancelled due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the squad,” the Seasiders said in a statement.

“The individuals affected are currently self-isolating in line with government guidance and will be welcomed back to the club in due course.

“Supporters who have purchased tickets for the match online or over the telephone will receive a refund automatically within the next 72 hours.

“It is the club’s intention to re-open the shop and ticket office on Monday, July 26. Those who bought tickets in-person will be able to obtain refunds from then.”

It’s currently unknown how many members of Blackpool’s squad are affected, but it comes days after they returned from a training camp in Edinburgh.

Pool then took on Accrington Stanley in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Leyland’s Lancashire FA headquarters on Saturday, which they lost 3-1.

The postponement is likely to cast some doubt over Saturday’s scheduled trip to Carlisle United, although as it currently stands the game is still due to go ahead.

Critchley’s side are also due to take on Burnley (H) and Morecambe (A) before they begin their Championship campaign at Bristol City on Saturday, August 7.

Rangers said in a statement: “We are disappointed to announce that our scheduled friendly fixture versus Blackpool on Wednesday, July 21 has been cancelled.

“Due to an ongoing Covid-19 related issue within the Blackpool camp, both clubs have decided that it is sensible to cancel this fixture.

“We recognise that this will be frustrating for both sets of fans, especially the 4,500 Rangers fans who have bought tickets.

“Nevertheless, the ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19 require pragmatic and difficult decisions. The health of our players and staff is imperative.

“We will update fans in due course regarding ticketing refunds. Fans will keep the MyGers points collected through the purchase of tickets for this match.

“We advise fans to not travel to Blackpool now the game has been cancelled.”