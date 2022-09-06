News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool's player ratings from Central League cup win against Accrington Stanley

A handful of first-team players were given a runout as Blackpool’s development squad beat Accrington Stanley 1-0 in their Central League Cup group game.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 6:07 pm

Brad Holmes scored the only goal of the game as Stephen Dobbie’s side claimed the victory at Longridge Town’s ground.

Deadline day signing Callum Wright was given a first start, while Stuart Moore, Luke Garbutt, Sonny Carey and CJ Hamilton all got vital minutes under their belt.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Safe hands

Stuart Moore impressed in between the sticks for Blackpool's development squad

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Stuart Moore - 8/10

Made two or three crucial stops, including a superb fingertip save at the death. Steady with the ball at his feet as well.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

3. Jack Moore - 6/10

Little shaky early on when he seemed to panic under pressure, but soon steadied down. Solid in the main.

Photo: Blackpool FC

4. Tayt Trusty - 7/10

On the front foot to make interceptions on a regular basis. Wore the captain’s armband in Ewan Bange’s absence.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

