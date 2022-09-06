Blackpool's player ratings from Central League cup win against Accrington Stanley
A handful of first-team players were given a runout as Blackpool’s development squad beat Accrington Stanley 1-0 in their Central League Cup group game.
Brad Holmes scored the only goal of the game as Stephen Dobbie’s side claimed the victory at Longridge Town’s ground.
Deadline day signing Callum Wright was given a first start, while Stuart Moore, Luke Garbutt, Sonny Carey and CJ Hamilton all got vital minutes under their belt.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
