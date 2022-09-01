Blackpool's player ratings from Blackburn Rovers defeat as Dan Grimshaw keeps the scoreline respectable
It was a night to forget for Blackpool as they deservedly slumped to a 1-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers.
Ben Brereton Diaz’s clinically-taken first-half effort was the difference between the two sides in this all-Lancashire affair.
But in truth, the visitors ought to have won by more and Michael Appleton’s side can have few complaints with the end result.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
