Blackpool's player ratings from Blackburn Rovers defeat as Dan Grimshaw keeps the scoreline respectable

It was a night to forget for Blackpool as they deservedly slumped to a 1-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:01 am

Ben Brereton Diaz’s clinically-taken first-half effort was the difference between the two sides in this all-Lancashire affair.

But in truth, the visitors ought to have won by more and Michael Appleton’s side can have few complaints with the end result.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. It was a night to forget for the Seasiders

Blackpool's players show their dejection at the full-time whistle

2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Dan Grimshaw - 8/10

Scoreline would have been a lot heavier if it wasn’t for two or three magnificent stops. Top, top keeper.

3. Jordan Gabriel - 6/10

Started really brightly and with plenty of energy, but the goal seemed to knock the stuffing out of him.

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 5/10

Beaten for pace by Brereton Diaz for the goal and looked a little uncomfortable when pressurised on the ball.

