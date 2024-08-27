Blackpool's newest addition shares hope of replicating Chesterfield connection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s newest addition Harry Tyrer has set his sights on developing a strong relationship with the Seasiders faithful.

The 22-year-old has made the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Everton, after previously enjoying stints with both Chester and Chesterfield in recent years.

During his time at SMH Group Stadium, Tyrer won promotion from the National League with Paul Cook’s Spireites, and is hopeful he can create a similar connection with the supporters on the Fylde Coast.

Discussing his loan to Blackpool, Tyrer told the Seasiders’ club media: “I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and my teammates – I can’t wait to get started.

“This is a massive club with a great fan base, so it was a decision that I wasn’t going to turn down. I developed a really close connection with everyone at Chesterfield last season, and want to do that here at Blackpool.

“I’m expecting it to be a good challenge for me this season, and it’s one that I know I am ready for. I love winning and that’s what I’ll be aiming to help the team do many times this season.”