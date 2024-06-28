Ex-Ipswich Town and Peterborough United loanee was adamant on Blackpool return following successful spell away form Middlesbrough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The left wing-back has joined the Seasiders on a three-year deal from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee, to bring an end to his time at the Riverside Stadium, after progressing through the youth system of the North Yorkshire club.
During his spell on loan in Tangerine, the 26-year-old scored two goals and provided one assist in 19 appearances, as he became a regular in Neil Critchley’s starting XI.
Discussing his permanent move to Blackpool, Coulson said: “I’m really happy to be back. After enjoying my time here so much last season, I knew this was where I wanted to come back to on a permanent basis. It’s good to have a bit of stability.
“I’ve had great support from the staff, players and fans and I want to do what I can to repay that faith going forward.”
Coulson is the Seasiders’ fourth signing of the summer window, and the second recruit on the left side, with the club also securing the services of Zac Ashworth for an undisclosed fee from West Brom.
The former Burton Albion and West Brom loanee has penned a three-year contract at Bloomfield Road, with his deal including an additional 12 month option.
Like Coulson, Jordan Rhodes has also returned to the Fylde Coast this month following a successful loan spell, while Ashley Fletcher is Blackpool’s other new addition ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.