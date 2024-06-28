Blackpool's new signing sends social media message following Bloomfield Road move and issues heartfelt farewell to West Brom
The left-back makes the move to the Fylde Coast on a three-year deal - with the option of an additional 12 months included in his contract.
After coming through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns, Ashworth featured six times for the Baggies first-team, as well as picking up senior experience on loan.
Following a six month stint with Burton Albion, the 21-year-old joined Bolton Wanderers for the 2023/24 campaign.
During his time at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, he scored three goals and provided three assists in 23 outings under former Seasiders defender Ian Evatt.
Following his move to Blackpool, Ashworth took to social media to share his delight.
Posting a photo of himself at Bloomfield Road on Instagram, he wrote: “New chapter, can’t wait to get going.”
This followed a heartfelt goodbye to West Brom after a lengthy spell with the club.
A selection of photos from his time at the Hawthorns was accompanied by the caption: “After 15 years, it’s time for me to begin a new chapter.
“As a six-year-old joining the academy, it was a dream of mine to play for West Brom and I’m grateful I had the opportunities to do so.
“Thank you to all the members of staff, the fans and most importantly all my team mates along every step of the way. I hope to see the club back where they should be.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.