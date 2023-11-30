A couple of loanees have really stood out for Blackpool so far this season.
The Seasiders have welcomed a number of players on loan to Bloomfield Road over the years.
Some have been instant hits, while others have endured forgettable spells in Tangerines.
Here are some of Blackpool’s most notable loanees since the Premier League days:
1. Notable loanees
The Seasiders have welcomed a number of notable loanees to Bloomfield Road, with mixed results. Photo: CameraSport -
2. Jonjo Shelvey
Jonjo Shelvey (pictured playing against the Seasiders) spent time on loan at Bloomfield Road in 2011. In 10 appearances, the midfielder scored six goals and assisted three before returning to his then club Liverpool. The following year, Shelvey was handed his first cap for England. His other clubs includes the likes of Swansea City and Newcastle United. Photo: John Powell
3. Dan Gosling
Dan Gosling is another midfielder who has spent time with the Seasiders. During his spell at Bloomfield Road during the 2013/14 season, he made 14 appearances and scored two goals. His CV includes stints in the Premier League with the likes of Everton and Newcastle United. Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker
4. James Husband
Some of the players on this list are notable because their loan spells eventually led to permanent deals. James Husband falls into this category. He joined the club initially on loan from Norwich City. Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes
5. Callum McManaman
Callum McManaman scored twice in 14 appearances on loan for Blackpool during the 2011/12 season. The following year, the attacker was named man of the match in an FA Cup final, when Wigan Athletic beat Manchester City. Photo: Alex Livesey
6. Jack Robinson
Jack Robinson is a current Premier League footballer for Sheffield United. The defender spent time on loan with the Seasiders during the 2013/14 season- making 36 appearances for the club. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White