2 . Jonjo Shelvey

Jonjo Shelvey (pictured playing against the Seasiders) spent time on loan at Bloomfield Road in 2011. In 10 appearances, the midfielder scored six goals and assisted three before returning to his then club Liverpool. The following year, Shelvey was handed his first cap for England. His other clubs includes the likes of Swansea City and Newcastle United. Photo: John Powell