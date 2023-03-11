Blackpool's Matty Virtue weighs up chances of making permanent switch to Lincoln City

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the former Liverpool man is out of contract at Bloomfield Road in the summer, the Seasiders do hold an option to extend by 12 months.

When asked if he would like to remain at Sincil Bank, Virtue told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: “It depends on the parent club to be honest, it depends on Blackpool. They hold a lot of the cards.

“They have an option on me, so if they take that it changes a lot of things.

“At the minute I’m loving it here, I’m enjoying my football. The lads are great, the staff are great and I’m just concentrating on a strong end to the season.”

When asked if Blackpool’s recent change of manager has muddied the waters, Virtue added: “Yes, definitely.

Virtue is currently enjoying a season-long loan at Sincil Bank

“They’re in a relegation fight as you can see looking at the table. What league they’re going to be in (next season), they’re not going to know.

“Everything is a little bit up in the air but as I say, all I can do is concentrate on myself.”

Virtue has recently returned from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since the start of January.

With Lincoln sat in 11th place in League One, the midfielder is now keen to put that behind him and end the season strongly.

“It’s nice to be back involved,” he added.

“It went quite quickly, to be fair. I think it was about eight or nine weeks in the end.

“I’ve never done my hamstring like that before so I didn’t really know how serious it was when I first did it.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be something where I’d be back playing within one or two weeks, but until we got the scan we didn’t know.

“It was what it was though and I can only thank the club and the medical team for letting me do my rehab here, which was my decision and my choice.

