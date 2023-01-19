The 47-year-old was relieved of his duties on Wednesday after overseeing a run of 10 games without a win.

It left the Seasiders 23rd in the table, three points adrift of safety ahead of this weekend’s huge six-pointer against relegation rivals Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette understands the club have been monitoring the manager’s market for at least a couple of weeks and, with a new man seemingly lined up, they decided to wield the axe and end Appleton’s second reign at Bloomfield Road.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Blackpool Head Coach Michael Appleton applauds the fans after the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Blackpool at Bet365 Stadium on August 06, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The former Lincoln City man won just six of his 27 league games this season after replacing Neil Critchley, giving him a win ratio of just 22 per cent.

While the Seasiders did recently beat Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, they haven’t won in the league since overcoming Coventry City 2-1 in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The search now begins for the next head coach but, judging by the club’s official statement, we might not be waiting too long for an announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Mick McCarthy, the Cardiff City manager looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City at City Ground on September 12, 2021 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“The club hope to be able to announce a new head coach in the coming days,” the Seasiders said after announcing Appleton’s departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed veteran manager Mick McCarthy is potentially being lined up to take over until the end of the season.

“People are telling me Mick McCarthy is in the frame,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He would certainly tick a lot of boxes.

“I thought Chris Wilder might have had a chance but he might be a bit expensive although a good choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are one or two people that know about these things, although I’ve not confirmed this and I’m not writing it, who are giving Mick McCarthy’s name a strong mention.”

Nixon went on to say the appointment could even be made in time for this weekend’s home game against the Terriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I think the new man will be in the dugout (on Saturday).

“It’s such a big game, look at the table. The loser here is in real, real trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You want to get a lift off the terraces for a new manager and someone who can go in that dressing room and bark some orders.”

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens is another name that has been put forward, with some even suggesting he was holding talks with the club on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, The Gazette understands the former Blackpool midfielder took training as usual yesterday morning and is fully focused on Orient’s top-of-the-table clash against Stevenage on Saturday.

The O’s, who lead the way at the top of the League Two table, take on Steve Evans’ side, who are second, five points adrift with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric Ramsay is another name that has done the rounds in recent weeks, with reports suggesting Pool were looking at the coach while they mulled over Appleton’s future.

The 30-year-old currently works as Manchester United’s set-piece coach under first-team manager Erik ten Hag, though reports circulating on Wednesday evening suggested that he’d be staying put.

Advertisement Hide Ad