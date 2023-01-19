Blackpool’s managerial search state of play as ex-Republic of Ireland head coach — who guided Wolves and Sunderland to the Championship title — is the new heavy favourite
Blackpool are on the lookout for a new boss to stave off relegation after their decision to sack Michael Appleton.
The 47-year-old was relieved of his duties on Wednesday after overseeing a run of 10 games without a win.
It left the Seasiders 23rd in the table, three points adrift of safety ahead of this weekend’s huge six-pointer against relegation rivals Huddersfield Town.
The Gazette understands the club have been monitoring the manager’s market for at least a couple of weeks and, with a new man seemingly lined up, they decided to wield the axe and end Appleton’s second reign at Bloomfield Road.
The former Lincoln City man won just six of his 27 league games this season after replacing Neil Critchley, giving him a win ratio of just 22 per cent.
While the Seasiders did recently beat Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, they haven’t won in the league since overcoming Coventry City 2-1 in October.
The search now begins for the next head coach but, judging by the club’s official statement, we might not be waiting too long for an announcement.
“The club hope to be able to announce a new head coach in the coming days,” the Seasiders said after announcing Appleton’s departure.
Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed veteran manager Mick McCarthy is potentially being lined up to take over until the end of the season.
“People are telling me Mick McCarthy is in the frame,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.
“He would certainly tick a lot of boxes.
“I thought Chris Wilder might have had a chance but he might be a bit expensive although a good choice.
“There are one or two people that know about these things, although I’ve not confirmed this and I’m not writing it, who are giving Mick McCarthy’s name a strong mention.”
Nixon went on to say the appointment could even be made in time for this weekend’s home game against the Terriers.
He added: “I think the new man will be in the dugout (on Saturday).
“It’s such a big game, look at the table. The loser here is in real, real trouble.
“You want to get a lift off the terraces for a new manager and someone who can go in that dressing room and bark some orders.”
Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens is another name that has been put forward, with some even suggesting he was holding talks with the club on Wednesday.
However, The Gazette understands the former Blackpool midfielder took training as usual yesterday morning and is fully focused on Orient’s top-of-the-table clash against Stevenage on Saturday.
The O’s, who lead the way at the top of the League Two table, take on Steve Evans’ side, who are second, five points adrift with a game in hand.
Eric Ramsay is another name that has done the rounds in recent weeks, with reports suggesting Pool were looking at the coach while they mulled over Appleton’s future.
The 30-year-old currently works as Manchester United’s set-piece coach under first-team manager Erik ten Hag, though reports circulating on Wednesday evening suggested that he’d be staying put.
The likes of Wilder, Leam Richardson, Neil Warnock, Tony Pulis, Mark Warburton and Dean Smith also feature in the bookies’ odds, though all roads seem to lead to ex-Republic of Ireland head coach McCarthy, the 1/25 favourite with Sky Bet, who has previously won the Championship title with both Sunderland and Wolves.