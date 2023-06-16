Blackpool will find out their 2023-24 Sky Bet League One schedule on Thursday.

The Seasiders – along with the 71 other EFL clubs – will see their 46-game campaign in all its glory when the fixtures are officially unveiled at 9am.

Neil Critchley’s side, as well as fellow relegated duo Wigan Athletic and Reading, will be hoping to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt.

They have been joined by Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton Town and play-off victors Carlisle United who gained promotion from League Two.

Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday have spread their wings and flown to pastures new following a successful 2022-23 season, but it wasn’t quite as memorable for Forest Green, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe and MK Dons, who will now operate in the Football League’s basement division.

The third tier newcomers will have to get the better of the likes of Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, play-off finalists Barnsley, semi-finalists Peterborough United and Portsmouth if they’re to have any success.

These are the 24 movers and shakers and their respective odds of being crowned champions, according to Sky Bet.

Derby County 5/1 Sky Bet League One Promotion: 7/4. Sky Bet League One Top 6 Finish: 4/6.

Bolton Wanderers 8/1 Sky Bet League One Promotion: 11/4. Sky Bet League One Top 6 Finish: 11/10.

Barnsley 9/1 Sky Bet League One Promotion: 3/1. Sky Bet League One Top 6 Finish: 6/5.

Peterborough United 9/1 Sky Bet League One Promotion: 3/1. Sky Bet League One Top 6 Finish: 5/4.

Reading 9/1 Sky Bet League One Promotion: 11/4. Sky Bet League One Top 6 Finish: 11/10.

Portsmouth 10/1 Sky Bet League One Promotion: 3/1. Sky Bet League One Top 6 Finish: 5/4.

Blackpool 14/1 Sky Bet League One Promotion: 9/2. Sky Bet League One Top 6 Finish: 7/4.