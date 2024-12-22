Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stockport County have been handed a major blow ahead of the new year.

The Hatters will lose key man Louie Barry after the festive period, with the 21-year-old being recalled by parent club Aston Villa following his impressive displays in League One.

So far this season, the attacker has found the back of the net 14 times and provided three assists in the third tier - and currently sits top of the scoring charts.

One of his goals came against Blackpool in a 3-0 win for Dave Challinor’s side at Bloomfield Road back in August, with a shot from the edge of the box beating then-Seasiders keeper Dan Grimshaw, after taking the ball past a number of defenders.

Barry initially joined Stockport on loan last season, and was part of the squad that won promotion from League Two.

The Hatters currently sit fifth in the table League One with 36 points from 21 games, and are firmly in the mix for promotion.

In his final three games for the Greater Manchester outfit, Barry will face Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United on the road, before a home outing against Birmingham City on New Year’s Day.

In a statement confirming the ex-Barcelona youngster’s departure next month, Stockport wrote: “We’d like to place on record our thanks to Aston Villa for trusting us with Louie’s development over the last 18 months, and to Louie for his outstanding contribution during his time at Edgeley Park.

“With three games still left to play before his departure, we are sure that supporters will join us in giving him the send off he deserves, and wish him the best of luck in his time back at Villa Park.”