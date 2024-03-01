Lee Evans (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The League One leaders have confirmed the signing of former Wolves, Sheffield United and Wigan Athletic man Lee Evans on a deal until the end of the season following his departure from Ipswich Town at the beginning of February.

With the likes of Joe Morrell, Terry Devlin, Tom Lowery and Alex Robertson currently on the sidelines for Pompey, the addition of the 29-year-old will prove to be a boost for John Mousinho’s side.

Evans, who underwent knee surgery at the start of October, will provide competition Marlon Pack and Owen Moxon, with the latter of the two being a transfer target for the Seasiders before his eventual move to Fratton Park during the January transfer window.