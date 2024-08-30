Blackpool's latest signing's first words following move from Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Odeluga Offiah has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old provides the Seasiders with another option in defence, and can occupy a number of positions.

Offiah admits he was keen to make the move to Bloomfield Road as soon as Blackpool made an approach.

"It feels good to be here, I'm really excited to show what I can do at this club," he told the Seasiders’ website.

"As soon as I heard of the interest I wanted to join, as this is a big club with huge history and I want to be part of that.

"I'm just excited to get going and get out on the pitch and play for this club."

After initially spending time in the Bromley academy as a youngster, Offiah has been in with the Seagulls since 2017.

His progression through the ranks at the Amex Stadium has seen him go on to make 10 senior appearances for the East Sussex club.

Meanwhile, he’s also picked up first-team experience in the Scottish Premiership after spending the first half of last season on loan with Hearts, during which time he scored one goal in nine outings.