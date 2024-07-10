Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Evans states a number of factors attracted him to Blackpool - as he looks to continue his strong record in League One.

The midfielder joins the Seasiders on a two-year contract as a free agent following the conclusion of his short-term deal with Portsmouth.

Evans enjoyed promotion to Championship during his two-month stay at Fratton Park, a feat he has also previously achieved with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town.

The 29-year-old is now hopeful he can replicate that success in Tangerine, and believes Blackpool have the right building blocks in place.

“As soon as I heard about the interest, it was a move that intrigued me,” he told Tangerine TV.

“The history of the club, the size of the club, and the ambition of the club made it a move that ticked a lot of boxes. They want to get out of this division and get back into the Championship where they’ve been in recent years.

“It takes a lot of hard work (to be successful in League One), the teams I’ve been in have had really good dressing rooms, and I think that’s what I’m walking into again at this football club.

“With a good work ethic, I’m sure we’ll be successful this season.

“Everyone knows it’s going to be a really competitive league, the teams that have come down speak for themselves, and the teams coming up will have something to prove.”

Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United all suffered relegation from the Championship last season, with the trio already making ambitious moves in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, Stockport County, Wrexham, Mansfield Town and Crawley all earned promotion from League Two.

Blackpool will get their campaign underway away to the Red Devils on August 10 (K.O. 5.30pm), in what could be Evans’ first competitive appearance for the club.