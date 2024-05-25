Blackpool's last 11 home kits- from Wembley jerseys to relegation strips

By Amos Wynn
Published 25th May 2024, 04:55 BST
An exciting part of every summer for football fans is waiting to discover your team’s new kit for the upcoming season.

The most recent campaign marked Blackpool’s 100th year in Tangerine, during which time they’ve worn plenty of memorable jerseys.

Last year’s home shirt was released at the beginning of July- and was priced at £50. The release date for the new kit is not confirmed, but is expected to be around a similar time.

Here’s a look back at the Seasiders’ last 11 home kits:

Ollie Norburn in Blackpool's most recent kit.

1. 2023/24

Ollie Norburn in Blackpool's most recent kit. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Jerry Yates wearing the 2022/23 kit- during the season Blackpool were relegated from the Championship.

2. 2022/23

Jerry Yates wearing the 2022/23 kit- during the season Blackpool were relegated from the Championship. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Kenny Dougall in the 2021/22 home kit.

3. 2021/22

Kenny Dougall in the 2021/22 home kit. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Jerry Yates in the 2021/22 home kit celebrating the Seasiders' League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City at Wembley.

4. 2020/21

Jerry Yates in the 2021/22 home kit celebrating the Seasiders' League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City at Wembley. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 2019/20 kit.

5. 2019/20

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 2019/20 kit. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Jay Spearing in the 2018/19 home shirt.

6. 2018/19

Jay Spearing in the 2018/19 home shirt. Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

