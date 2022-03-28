Blackpool's Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers dedicated to Tony Parkes

The Seasiders make the short trip to Ewood Park on Saturday, April 9 following their games against Nottingham Forest and Preston North End.

The game will be a poignant one for Parkes, given his close ties to both clubs.

Blackburn have confirmed a number of fundraising initiatives for the 72-year-old, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2020.

Parkes is considered a club legend at Blackburn, having made 400 appearances for the Ewood Park club during a 12-year stint.

He spent a further 22 years there as a coach, often stepping in for caretaker roles.

“Having dedicated virtually his entire playing and coaching career to the club, everyone at Rovers remains fully committed to supporting Tony and his family during these tough times, with a number of fundraising activities now confirmed over the coming months,” Rovers said in a statement.

Parkes spent time with both Blackpool and Blackburn

“In April, we will be dedicating our home fixture against Blackpool – a club Tony also had close connections with – to raise further funds.

“The game takes place at Ewood Park on Saturday, April 9, with various fundraising and awareness activities, including bucket collections and a memorabilia auction, planned in the build-up to the local derby and on the day itself.”

Parkes became Blackpool's assistant manager in 2005 shortly after Simon Grayson was appointed as caretaker manager in his first stint at Bloomfield Road.

He helped the club clinch promotion to the Championship during the 2006/07 campaign before being installed as the club's caretaker boss a year later after Grayson made the move to Leeds United.

Parkes, with Steve Thompson as his assistant, led the Seasiders to a 16th placed finish in the Championship.

After discussions with the club during the summer, Parkes departed following a disagreement with then chairman Karl Oyston.

It is said that during his time at Bloomfield Road Parkes laid the foundations for Ian Holloway to come in and take the club up to the Premier League.

Tony’s family have revealed in recent weeks they are struggling to cope with the costs of his care.

"The outlook isn't great for Tony or (his daughter) Natalie,” the family said in a recent appeal for help.

"Spiralling costs of Tony's continued care has taken its toll on the family.

"Tony is finally receiving the care he needs and it would be tragic to take him out of a place he is finally settled.