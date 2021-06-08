Blackpool's Jerry Yates shortlisted for fans' player of the season award alongside Sunderland, Hull City and Lincoln City men

Jerry Yates scored 23 goals to help fire Blackpool to the Championship

The club’s top scorer found the back of the net on 23 occasions this season, helping the 24-year-old become a firm fans’ favourite at Bloomfield Road.

Yates became the first Blackpool player to hit 20 goals in a season since Andy Morrell in 2007.

Announcing Yates’ nominated, FLW said: “The driving force of Blackpool’s forward line, 2020/21 has been a season to remember for Jerry Yates.

“The 24-year-old looks a star on the rise and has proven a real handful for opposition defences throughout the season.

“Only two players scored more than Yates in League One this term, while he’s also showcased his quality as a creator as well – helping Blackpool return to the Championship via the play-offs.”

Yates faces competition from Lincoln City goalkeeper Alex Palmer, Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson, midfielders George Honeyman (Hull City) and Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) and forward Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United).

The winner of the award will be decided by a public vote, which can be found here.Voting starts at 11am on Tuesday and will run until 9am on Wednesday, June 9.